AUSTRALIAN Jerseys have attracted strong international interest in the first Gone Global Sale, with seven lots selling, including three to a major USA farm.
The successes include two embryo packages and a heifer sold to the Jer-Z-Boyz ranch in California, USA.
Billed as an international jersey phenomenon, the Gone Global sale had lots from 11 countries and helped to replace on-farm sales cancelled due to COVID-19.
Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett said the Australian lots sold exceptionally well and the auction success followed high demand for Australian bulls in the US.
“It’s a really positive story for Australian Jersey genetics and shows there’s demand around the globe,” Mr Barrett said.
“Three of the Australian lots were purchased by international interests and the other lots that sold domestically also sold well.”
The Australian genetics and heifers sold for between $1950 and $7300.
Heifer Kings Ville EMH Fernleaf 6-P was sold by Emily, Meg and Holly Anderson from Gippsland.
Their father, Rob Anderson, said the price was good and the international interest was pleasing.
“We were very happy with the price of $7300 and excited that she was bought by Jer-Z-Boyz in California,” he said.
“It was a good event in these times,” Mr Anderson said.
“The concept of the sale and having 11 countries involved broadened everyone’s horizons and it shows there are great opportunities for the Australian Jersey breed.”
Kings Ville EMH Fernleaf 6-P will now go to an export facility to be flushed and her embryos will be sent to the United States.
Andrew Younger sold two lots of embryos from Nowell Man Sandy x Madill-P and Nowell Man Sandy x Bontino to Jer-Z-Boyz.
Mr Younger said Jer-Z-Boyz had wanted to buy the embryos out of his cow because the family had a lot of influence in Australian AI, and they were looking for an out-cross family without JX and to introduce some different bloodlines.
“One package being polled and both being A2 probably helped.”
Mr Younger, from south-west Victoria, said it was his first sale to an overseas buyer and he expected the success to open more international opportunities.
“I have Kiwi friends who went to the world conference in the US a few years ago and they said Australia was in the box seat to provide genetics to the US,” he said.
“They said that if you go to a herd in the US you see a few good cows; in Australia you see whole groups of good cows.
“With the profile Jer-Z-Boyz have got, it may make other breeders look at Australian genetics.”
Gone Global was an online Jersey sale hosted by www.CattleClub.com. There were 80 lots sold.
The sale managers, Andrew and Jennifer Vander Meulen from Avonlea Genetics Inc in Canada, said the online idea came up when their 2020 on-farm sale had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
Gippsland Jersey attracts international interest
AUSTRALIAN Jerseys have attracted strong international interest in the first Gone Global Sale, with seven lots selling, including three to a major USA farm.