GYMS in regional Victoria have been given the green light to open from 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 27.
At the same time, live music will be back on outdoors, indoor pools can open for up to 20 people, and up to 50 people can attend a funeral outdoors.
These all apply to regional Victoria – there are no changes for metropolitan Melbourne due to the outbreak in the northern suburbs.
But Premier Daniel Andrews has tightened hospitality rules with only two people allowed per table indoors while allowing up to 200 people outdoors (as opposed to the current 70).
At the moment, businesses can have up to 10 people per indoor space with a maximum capacity of 40 people per indoor venue.
But from Tuesday night, indoor seating will be limited to two people per table and the venue limited to the lesser of 25 per cent of a venue’s fixed seating capacity or a density quotient of one person per eight square metres (as opposed to the current four). This would also be subject to regular cleaning and taking of names.
Currently, businesses can have up to 70 people outdoors – this will change to 200 from Tuesday night with a maximum of 50 diners per area, group limit of 10, each area separated by 10 metres from the next. Maximum of four areas (200 people).
See the full list of new changes from 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 27, below. You can also read the official state government document here.
Indoor non-contact fitness (including gyms) to resume with:
- Density quotient of 1 per 8 sqm and patron cap of 10 per space (max 10 per group/class), cap of 20 per venue.
- COVIDSafe practices.
- Indoor physical recreation businesses to only provide services to patrons from regional Victoria until settings in metropolitan Melbourne are aligned with regional Victoria. Businesses must use reasonable endeavours to check the place of residence of patron.
Indoor pools
- Indoor pools (including swimming classes): open subject to pool maximum of 20 patrons or density quotient (1 person per 4m2).
Hospitality
- Live music permitted outdoors only with band included in venue limit, members must be at least two metres apart, wear a face mask (except singers). Other requirements apply.
- City of Greater Shepparton: Align restrictions with rest of regional Victoria (from Sunday 11.59pm, October 25).
- Food courts: open.
- Indoor seating: a maximum of two people per table, venue limited to the lesser of 25 per cent of a venue’s fixed seating capacity or a density quotient of one person per eight square metres. This would be subject to regular cleaning and taking of names.
- Outdoor space: Outdoor areas with a maximum of 50 diners per area, group limit of 10, each area separated by 10 metres from the next. Maximum of 4 areas (200 people).
Grade 6 and year 12 graduations:
- Permitted if within the existing grade cohort (e.g whole grade six cohort, not individual classes).
- Students and staff only. Can be broadcast for parents and others.
- COVIDSafe requirements.
Ceremonies and religious gatherings
- Indoor religious gatherings: Allowed for up to 20 people, plus one faith leader.
- Strict requirements to be contained in a COVIDSafe Plan.
- Can only have one gathering at a time whether indoor or outdoor.
- Funerals:
- Indoors – 20 indoors (unchanged)
- Outdoors – 50 outdoors (new)
- Infants under 12 months and people to conduct funeral not included in cap (unchanged)
Tourism (tours and transport)
- Outdoor spaces: tour vehicles that supports the primary outdoor offering of the tourism facility, for trips of up to 30 minutes.
- Smaller vehicles: private gathering limit of household plus two people and their dependents.
- Larger vehicles: up to 10 people, infants under 12 months not included in cap.
Industry
- Construction: No workers cap, High Risk COVIDSafe Plan for onsite operations.
- Manufacturing, wholesale, medical supply, pharmaceutical supply and PPE supply: High Risk COVIDSafe Plan, mobility restrictions, no workers cap, pre-shift declaration.