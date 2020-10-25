GYMS in regional Victoria have been given the green light to open from 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 27.
At the same time, live music will be back on outdoors, indoor pools can open for up to 20 people, and up to 50 people can attend a funeral outdoors.
These all apply to regional Victoria – there are no changes for metropolitan Melbourne due to the outbreak in the northern suburbs.
Premier Daniel Andrews today said they would be using the next couple of days to review results from the northern suburbs and “understand exactly how this virus is travelling”.
“Put simply: this is a couple of extra days that might put us weeks ahead of this virus. To not only get on top of this outbreak – but to stamp it out,” he said.
“Regional Victorians should be proud of this success. Everyone should be proud of this success. Because soon, it will belong to our whole state. From hundreds of cases to single digits, we have driven this virus down. And we are so close – so close – to beating this thing. I’m asking each of you: keep going. Dig deep. Stay strong. Let’s win this fight, and let’s win it for good.”
See the full list of new changes from 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 27, below. You can also read the official state government document here.
Indoor non-contact fitness (including gyms) to resume with:
- Density quotient of 1 per 8 sqm and patron cap of 10 per space (max 10 per group/class), cap of 20 per venue.
- COVIDSafe practices.
- Indoor physical recreation businesses to only provide services to patrons from regional Victoria until settings in metropolitan Melbourne are aligned with regional Victoria. Businesses must use reasonable endeavours to check the place of residence of patron.
Indoor pools
- Indoor pools (including swimming classes): open subject to pool maximum of 20 patrons or density quotient (1 person per 4m2).
Hospitality
- Live music permitted outdoors only with band included in venue limit, members must be at least two metres apart, wear a face mask (except singers). Other requirements apply.
- City of Greater Shepparton: Align restrictions with rest of regional Victoria (from Sunday 11.59pm, October 25).
- Food courts: open: Indoor seating: a maximum of two people per table, venue limited to the lesser of 25 per cent of a venue’s fixed seating capacity or a density quotient of one person per eight square metres. This would be subject to regular cleaning and taking of names. Outdoor space: Outdoor areas with a maximum of 50 diners per area, group limit of 10, each area separated by 10 metres from the next. Maximum of 4 areas (200 people).
Grade 6 and year 12 graduations:
- Permitted if within the existing grade cohort (e.g whole grade six cohort, not individual classes).
- Students and staff only. Can be broadcast for parents and others.
- COVIDSafe requirements.
Ceremonies and religious gatherings
- Indoor religious gatherings: Allowed for up to 20 people, plus one faith leader.
- Strict requirements to be contained in a COVIDSafe Plan.
- Can only have one gathering at a time whether indoor or outdoor.
- Funerals:
- Indoors – 20 indoors (unchanged)
- Outdoors – 50 outdoors (new)
- Infants under 12 months and people to conduct funeral not included in cap (unchanged)
Tourism (tours and transport)
- Outdoor spaces: tour vehicles that supports the primary outdoor offering of the tourism facility, for trips of up to 30 minutes.
- Smaller vehicles: private gathering limit of household plus two people and their dependents.
- Larger vehicles: up to 10 people, infants under 12 months not included in cap.
Industry
- Construction: No workers cap, High Risk COVIDSafe Plan for onsite operations.
- Manufacturing, wholesale, medical supply, pharmaceutical supply and PPE supply: High Risk COVIDSafe Plan, mobility restrictions, no workers cap, pre-shift declaration.
Premier’s statement
“I know plenty of people were looking forward to some good news today. And soon, very soon, we’ll have some.
“But for now, we need to do again what we’ve done throughout this pandemic: follow the advice of our public health experts.
“That means there can be no changes to restrictions in Melbourne today. As we know, today 6 new cases have been identified in our northern suburbs, meaning there have so far been 39 cases spread across 11 households.
“Concerningly, while these cases have locations in common it is not yet clear how they link together. It means we may still have transmission happening where we can’t see it.
“The local community, working alongside our public health team, are doing everything they can to stop this spread.
“In the last 24 hours, over 3000 Victorians from our northern suburbs did a profoundly powerful thing and got tested. With thousands of tests comes thousands of results. We have around 1000 swabs currently being processed – and we’re expecting even more today.
“We’ll use the next couple of days to review those results and understand exactly how this virus is travelling. Put simply: this is a couple of extra days that might put us weeks ahead of this virus. To not only get on top of this outbreak – but to stamp it out.
“I know everyone will be disappointed we’re not making that move today. I get that. I am too. But I want to reassure you, this is not us taking a step back. This is us making sure we can take a step forward – and stay there.
“We can’t let everything Victorians have sacrificed, everything we’ve given up, simply slip away. Until then, we’ll continue to keep a careful eye on the numbers – and the all-important stories that sit behind them.
“To anyone who might be considering it. Who’s got a scratchy throat, or a runny nose. Who’s connected to one of those school communities. Please, please get tested. The more tests, the more data. The more data, the more certainty. And with more certainty, we can make more decisions about Melbourne’s transition to the Third Step.
“While we can’t deliver that good news for Melbourne today, due to the continued low number of regional cases, we’re able to announce some additional changes for regional Victoria.
“As part of the Third Step and from 11:59pm on Tuesday 27 October, indoor gyms and fitness spaces will be able to open for up to 20 people, with a maximum of ten per space and a density of one person per 8 square metres.
“Indoor pools will open to 20. Indoor sport will begin for those 18 and under. Food courts can open. Live music can resume as part of outdoor hospitality. School graduations can be held within school communities. And for religious celebrations, 20 people can gather together indoors with their faith leader – or 50 outdoors.
“Thanks to the efforts of the local community, from 11:59pm tonight, Greater Shepparton will also come into alignment with the rest of regional Victoria and then progress under these changes.
“Regional Victorians should be proud of this success. Everyone should be proud of this success. Because soon, it will belong to our whole state. From hundreds of cases to single digits, we have driven this virus down. And we are so close – so close – to beating this thing. I’m asking each of you: keep going. Dig deep. Stay strong. Let’s win this fight, and let’s win it for good.”