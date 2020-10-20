EASTERN Victoria Region MP Melina Bath has labelled Premier Daniel Andrews’ household visitor restriction change for regional Victoria as “nonsensical”.
On Sunday, the Premier announced the rule for household visitors would change in regional Victoria, abolishing the ‘household bubble’ and replacing it with a maximum of two adult visitors.
“Once again the devil is in the detail when it comes to Daniel Andrews and his coronavirus restrictions,” Ms Bath said.
“The Premier has attempted to spin the further easing of restrictions in regional Victoria.
“Under the previous household bubble arrangement, five individuals living under the same roof could all visit their bubble together regardless of their family structure.
“Now, Daniel Andrews’ household visitor rule has been strangely capped at two adults only plus dependants, with the DHHS website stating dependants can only join ‘if they cannot be left unattended or cared for in another setting’.
“If two adults were to visit another family member or friend, the consequence is teenage children and/or elderly relatives living under the same roof must be left home under this rule.
“Daniel Andrews is duping the community that his new household rule limits potential virus exposure and transmission, but it simply doesn’t. Anyone I live with is my close contact, regardless if they attend outings or not with me.
“Rather than prescribing silly rules which make no difference to potential virus transmission, Daniel Andrews should focus his energy on getting Victoria’s contact tracing right.”
Ms Bath said many regional Victorians were weary of the Premier’s “overly oppressive COVID-19 rules which are clearly not based on public health advice”.
Recently, some doctors called for an immediate end to Victoria’s coronavirus lockdown, Ms Bath added.
The MP said regional Victorians had done “our bit to defeat the second wave of coronavirus after Labor allowed it to escape hotel quarantine”.
“We deserve to be rewarded for effort instead of being delivered excuses daily as to why Daniel Andrews thinks it’s too early [to] ease restrictions and allow regional communities to recover.
“No one is advocating for a free for when it comes to restrictions, however, with no active cases in Gippsland, I have written to Daniel Andrews calling for 1 June 2020 restrictions to be re-implemented for home gatherings,” Ms Bath said of restrictions which allowed Victorians to have up to 20 people in their homes.