SOUTH Gippsland Hospital has put some finishing touches on the recently built surgical theatre.
The installation of a two-way Endodry cabinet enables storage of endoscopes used to perform colonoscopy and gastroscopy procedures.
These important diagnostic procedures are for early detection of cancer and other conditions, and form a significant part of South Gippsland Hospital’s surgical service.
The new cabinet enables storage of seven endoscopes that will be ready to go at the beginning of an endoscope day.
The safe storage of the endoscopes in the cabinet means they are free from any harmful microorganisms and it ensures the delicate fibre optic scopes are protected from any damage.
All staff have been provided with training in the use of the cabinet, and there is ongoing technical support available to ensure improved handling and movement of the equipment.
South Gippsland Hospital’s perioperative services nurse manager, Gabrielle Stefani, said “there is less time required at the beginning of the day to set up”.
“This provides opportunities for efficiencies in patient flow, allowing for an increase in the number of procedures being performed on any one day.”
South Gippsland Hospital’s director of nursing, Claire Kent, said the health service was thrilled to receive several generous donations to be in a position to have the new contemporary infrastructure installed.
“We would like to thank the South Gippsland Hospital Auxiliary, the Bendigo Bank Community Foundation and the South Gippsland Hospital Community Foundation for their respective contributions.
“This latest equipment and infrastructure brings the hospital in line with the highest standards and contributes to the ongoing delivery of our high quality care to the community.”