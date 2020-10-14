A MAN travelling from Melbourne to spend time with friends at Phillip Island was among 56 people to receive fines for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions in the last 24 hours.
Also fined were 12 people for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons and a woman travelling to Bacchus Marsh from a suburb in Stage Four restrictions to attend a beauty salon.
Nine fines were issued at vehicle checkpoints with almost 26,000 vehicles checked during the 24-hour period.
Police also conducted 1732 spot checks on people at homes, businesses, and public places across the state as the number of spot checks since March 21 reaches almost half a million.