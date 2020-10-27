THE principal of Inverloch Primary School, Brett Smith, together with school captains Anabelle and Lucas, have enthusiastically accepted the donation of a bicycle and helmet from the Rotary Club of Inverloch.
The bike donation was made possible by community-minded Inverloch people through their financial support of Rotary’s projects and is part of an ongoing program of donations of bikes to the school from the Rotary Club.
Brett and the students thanked the club for their continued support of the school and all look forward to future opportunities for cooperation between the club and the school.
It’s just like riding a bike
