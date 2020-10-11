VICTORIA has recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus since yesterday, with the total number of cases now at 20,281.
There has been one new death from COVID-19 reported since yesterday, a woman aged in her 80s. This death is linked to a known aged care outbreak. To date, 810 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.
Two of today’s 12 new cases are linked to known outbreaks and complex cases. One case is linked to Eastern Health Box Hill Hospital and one to the Frankston family outbreak. The other 10 cases are under investigation.
Of today’s 12 new cases, four are in Hobsons Bay, three in Monash, two in Casey and single cases in Darebin, Frankston and Whitehorse.
There are now 12 cases linked to the Box Hill Hospital outbreak with new cases detected in a patient and a household contact of a known case. This outbreak now comprises three staff members, two patients and seven household contacts.
Asymptomatic testing is being conducted for any staff member who has been into the affected ward at Box Hill Hospital. These tests are being conducted as a matter of urgency.
This testing is now available for any staff member who spent time on the ward, regardless of duration. This includes asymptomatic members of staff.
There has been an additional case linked to the Chadstone Shopping Centre outbreak, taking the total number of cases to 33.
Testing is continuing in response to the Chadstone Shopping Centre outbreak and a related outbreak at the Oddfellows Café in Kilmore.
If you have symptoms no matter how mild – get tested. We all have a responsibility to do what we can to stop these outbreaks from getting any bigger.
Anyone who visited Chadstone shopping centre between September 23 and October 8 should get tested – if they have even the mildest of symptoms. Testing is available at Chadstone car park drive through – Level 2 Chadstone Carpark, outside Coles and a walk-in clinic is open for staff only at Central Amenities on the Ground Level between M.J.Bale and Marimekko. Both sites are open this weekend from noon to 5pm.
Anyone who visited Oddfellows Café in Kilmore between 30 September and 3 October are classified as potential close contacts and should come forward for testing, even those without symptoms. Testing is available at The Kilmore and District Hospital from 9am to 3.30pm and the Kilmore Soldiers Memorial Hall from 10am to 5pm this weekend.
The average number of cases diagnosed in the last 14 days (Sep 27, 2020 – Oct 10, 2020) for metropolitan Melbourne is 9.3 and regional Victoria is 0.4. The rolling daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.
The total number of cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days (25 Sep 2020 – 08 Oct 2020) is 10 for metropolitan Melbourne and zero from regional Victoria. The 14-day period for the source of acquisition data ends 48 hours earlier than the 14-day period used to calculate the new case average due to the time required to fully investigate a case and assign its mode of acquisition.
From 11.59pm tonight, all Victorians must wear a fitted face mask when they leave home, no matter where they live.
The mask must be fitted and must cover the nose and mouth. The Victorian Chief Health Officer recommends a mask with three layers. It does not mean a scarf, bandana, loose neck warmer or loose snood.
Further information is available at https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/face-masks-vic-covid-19#what-does-wearing-a-fitted-face-mask-mean
In Victoria at the current time:
- 4279 cases may indicate community transmission – an increase of two since yesterday
- 189 cases are currently active in Victoria
- 21 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, there are no cases in intensive care
- 19,218 people have recovered from the virus
- A total of 2,840,686 test results have been received which is an increase of 12,925 since yesterday.
Of the 189 current active cases in Victoria:
- 184 are in metropolitan Melbourne under the Second Step of our roadmap
- Five are in regional local government areas under the Third Step of our roadmap. All five active cases are in Mitchell Shire.