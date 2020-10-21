TIME’S running out to return your completed ballot pack before the Bass Coast Shire Council election.
Before 6pm this Friday, October 23 you must make sure your vote is in the mail* or deliver it in person to the election office at Wonthaggi’s Old Post Office (76 McBride Avenue).
The election office is open until 5pm tonight, and from 9am to 8pm tomorrow (Thursday, October 22).
On Friday, October 23, it will be open from 9am to 6pm. Phone 1300 108 284 for more information.
Election results will be declared on Friday, November 13, 2020.
How to vote correctly
You must complete your ballot paper correctly for your vote to count.
Put the number 1 in the box next to the candidate you most want to see elected, then number ALL the other boxes in order of your choice.
You must number EVERY BOX and only use each number once.
How to return your completed ballot paper
Follow the instructions on your ballot paper to complete your vote.
To return your completed ballot paper, put it in the ballot paper envelope then use the reply-paid envelope provided or hand-deliver it during office hours to: Old Post Office, 76 McBride Avenue, Wonthaggi
Voting is compulsory
Voting is compulsory for all voters who were on the State roll at 4pm on Friday, August 28, 2020.
You may be fined if you do not vote — this includes homeowners and tenants.
You are encouraged to vote, but you will not be fined if you don’t vote, if: • you live outside this local council area OR • you are enrolled directly with the council to be on the voters’ roll for this election.
Your completed ballot pack must be in the mail or hand-delivered by 6pm* on Friday, October 23
*Local mail clearance times vary.
Ballot packs must be mailed before final clearance times in the last week of voting.
Don’t risk a fine.
State-enrolled voters can register for free VoterAlert SMS and email reminders at vec.vic.gov.au.
