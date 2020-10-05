A 21-year-old man has rear-ended a car driven by his mother in Inverloch on Saturday, October 3.
The son was driving behind his mother as the Morwell family of eight, divided between both cars, travelled from Morwell to Inverloch on the Bass Highway.
The 42-year-old mother slammed her brakes on to avoid a collision and the vehicle driven by the son struck hers from behind.
The mother, son and son’s front passenger were taken to Wonthaggi Hospital for checks, but all were uninjured.
Both cars’ airbags were deployed, and the car driven by the son was a write off.
Bass Coast Highway Patrol issued the son a fine for driving too close.