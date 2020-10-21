FOR most people, the Great Southern Rail Trail is ideal for a leisurely walk, ride or jog, but for Nicholas Swinton, it was an opportunity to run his heart out in tribute to his late father.
And he did just that, running 75km in a single day and raising almost $12,000 for MND Victoria and Fight MND.
Nicholas lost his father, Murray Swinton, to Motor Neurone Disease on October 10, 2018, just 10 months after being diagnosed.
“During his fight and after he lost his battle, my family was heavily involved in many MND charity events from selling beanies to special football matches, silent auctions, walks and much more,” Nicholas said.
“Most of this was done by my amazing mum Tracie and brother Mitch. Now its my turn to contribute to the fundraising.”
Nick’s initial goal was to raise $10 per kilometre for each charity – a fundraising target of $1500. After reaching that number in just three days, he moved the goal posts out to $100 per kilometre.
Early on Saturday, October 10, Nick stepped onto the rail trail at Leongatha and 10 hours later he finished at the long jetty in Port Welshpool, having raised $11,775, undoubtedly channeling his father’s words to “do the best you can, while you can”.
Fight MND is researching to find a cure for MND, while MND Victoria provides support and medical equipment to those diagnosed with the illness and their loved ones.
Nick’s long run honours his dad
