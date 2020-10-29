BASS Coast Shire Council is urging the community to keep batteries out of their bins.
Waste facilities and collection truck operators are seeing an increase in fires and smoulders, with the most common cause being batteries that have been disposed of in kerbside bins.
Batteries, battery operated electronics and e-waste cannot be disposed of in any kerbside or street bins and should be recycled at one of council’s waste facilities.
While all batteries are a fire risk if they are punctured or come into contact with metal, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries (used in laptops, mobile phones, power drills and toys) can overheat on their own and start a fire.
Some common household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D and 9V only) can be dropped off at ALDI supermarkets, while batteries of all types can be taken to council’s waste facilities free of charge.
The batteries council collects are recycled and importantly, kept out of landfill.
Council’s waste facilities are located in Cowes, Grantville, Inverloch and Wonthaggi. For more information on waste facilities and how to dispose of waste correctly, visit basscoast.vic.gov.au/waste or contact Council’s Waste Services Team on 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or 5671 2211.
No charge for proper battery disposal
