IN response to yesterday’s landmark ruling in Victoria’s Supreme Court, Diocesan Administrator for the Diocese of Sale, Fr Peter Slater, issued the following statement.
“I acknowledge the harm caused by clergy to victims of child abuse in the Catholic Church over many years. There is no defence for that behaviour.
“The Catholic Church has been working assiduously to ensure such abuses do not occur today, or at any time in the future.
“On behalf of the Diocese of Sale and all clergy and staff working here, I offer our support, prayers and willingness to work together for the best outcomes for the survivors of abuse.
“The Diocese of Sale is committed to working with survivors and their families to redress the harm, with practical as well as pastoral means.
“As Justice Keogh’s findings are currently being reviewed, it would not be appropriate to comment further on a process that still has legal ramifications.”