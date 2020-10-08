By Tom McNish
LOCAL swim squad South Gippsland Bass (SGB) has made Warragul and Toora their training bases for the next few weeks.
SGB head coach Dylan Muir was grateful some pools were open.
“Ideally, we believe indoor pools can operate safely, but it’s still great to be able to use the outdoor facilities,” Dylan said last week.
“The swimmers are literally over the moon to be back in the water and we can now run two-hour sessions, where after the last lockdown we were limited to 45 minutes.”
Toora pool manager Carol Bennett said reopening had been a pleasure.
“We’ve been quite busy over the past weeks finishing off some renovation work, so it’s great to see the swimmers back in the pool,” Carol said.
There’s freshly laid bitumen at the car park, alongside a new children’s play area and a general spruce up with painting and new concrete around the facility.
At 29 degrees, the pool is a comfortable temperature. Many swimmers commented how pleasant they found the water.
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturdays 10am to 5pm and Sundays 1pm to 5pm.
Carol said there were some positions available for children’s swim lessons.
“We’ve been quite busy getting kids swimming again ahead of summer and spots are filling fast,” she said.
Carol recommended checking the pool’s Facebook page or calling for more information or to book lessons. Visit the Toora Swimming Pool page on Facebook or call 5686 2296.
The Toora pool celebrated 50 years in 2019.