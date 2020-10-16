POLICE are renewing interest in a seven-year-old cold case by re-releasing a composite image of a man who performed an obscene act in view of four children in Foster.
Investigators believe the unknown man gained entry to an unoccupied residential address on Station Road about 10am on March 23, 2013.
The man, who was naked from the waist down, stood at the front window inside the house.
He then performed an obscene act in view of four children who were sitting in a parked car outside.
Seven years ago, police released a digital composite image of a man after speaking to several witnesses.
Detectives from the Latrobe Family Violence Investigation Unit have received new information this year and have re-released the image in the hope someone may be able to recognise the man.
The man is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, was aged about 30-40 years old, and had grey and black slicked down hair.
Anyone with information about the incident or with information about the identity of the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.au.