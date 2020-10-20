NATIONAL Ride2Work Day would usually see tens of thousands of Australians jump on a bike and pedal to the office, however, tomorrow’s event is taking a typical 2020 spin.
Workers who would usually commute by bike are being asked to ride wherever and whenever for National Ride2Work Day tomorrow (Wednesday, October 21), depending on local coronavirus restrictions.
Bicycle Network spokesperson Anthea Hargreaves said National Ride2Work Day 2020 could be celebrated with a ride to the shops, a trip to a friend’s place, or around the block before settling in at the home office.
“While not everyone can travel to work tomorrow, that doesn’t mean we can’t still swap a car trip for a bike ride. A 30-minute ride helps us get our daily exercise, is a great stress relief and reduces our transport carbon emissions,” Ms Hargreaves said.
“It’s sad that we can’t celebrate National Ride2Work Day 2020 with office breakfasts and community gatherings, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy all the good things that come with bike riding.”
For workplaces that are back up and running and want to help staff and customers start riding, they can get help from Bicycle Network’s new Bikes are Good Business guide.
The Bikes are Good Business guide includes tips for workplaces and businesses to make themselves more bike friendly including installing bike parking and facilities, making a fleet of staff bikes available and using cargo bikes for deliveries.
“Encouraging your staff to ride to work is good for business as regular bike riders tend to take fewer sick days and be more punctual,” Ms Hargreaves said.
“Making your business more attractive for customers who ride can expand your customer base and potentially your profit as riders have been found to shop more frequently in local businesses.”
Bike riders can register their National Ride2Work Day ride to wherever at ride2work.com.au and go into the draw to win one of three prize packs from cycling clothing group Rapha.