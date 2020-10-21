OPERATION Saturn, a two-and-a-half-week state-wide road policing operation, will have a regional road focus after seven people lost their lives in road accidents across the state from October 14 to 20.
While those numbers do not include Erin and Bane Wilson of Korumburra who tragically died in a car accident on the South Gippsland Highway on October 9, it does include the 21-year-old Nyora man who died in a single vehicle accident in Woodleigh on October 14.
Victoria Police assistant commissioner Libby Murphy today said regional roads would be a focus for police.
“Rural people die on rural roads,” Ms Murphy said in today’s press conference.
During the operation, police will be conducting both PBTs (preliminary breath tests) and drug tests, and aiming to prevent further trauma on our roads caused by dangerous driving, authorities said.
The operation will run from tomorrow (Thursday, October 22) to Sunday, November 8, encompassing both public holidays.
As police are deployed in vehicles, the community can expect to see them in locations where booze buses aren’t typically spotted.
“Don’t think we are not there,” Ms Murphy said of regional roads.
“We will be testing your speeds, we will be out there, we will have moving automated numberplate recognition.
“We will have moving speed detection devices and if you’re doing the wrong thing, we will catch you.”
With restrictions easing and two upcoming long weekends, Victoria Police is urging the community to drive safely as the dangers on roads begin to creep back in with more people out and about.