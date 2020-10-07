THE Dalyston Football Netball Club has received a state government grant of more than $36,000 for a new solar power system facilitated by the Energy Innovation Co-operative.
Club president Andy Thomas said the grant would help the club move towards the future of clean energy.
“We are hugely thankful for the Energy Innovation Co-op and Jordan (Crugnale, Bass MP),” Andy said.
“This solar energy makes you feel good, this is what the future is.”
He said energy and utility bills had a massive impact on the expenses of community sporting clubs.
“Even with not using the facilities for the past months, the energy bills still add up massively. It’s great the solar will reduce the bills and our carbon footprint,” he said.
Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio and Bass MP Jordan Crugnale announced the funding last week.
Ms Crugnale said the work with the Energy Innovation Co-op would help the club reduce costs and emissions into the future.
“As a sporting club with a long, distinguished history of community involvement, this will also help them to recover from the COVID lockdown and make them sustainable into the future,” Ms Crugnale said.
Dalyston’s 40kW solar panels was among 13 community-owned renewable energy projects to be funded across the state with more than $1 million allocated and all aligned with the Regional Renewable Energy Roadmaps released in May.
Project development officer of the Energy Innovation Co-op, John Coulter, said the co-op loved supporting community projects like the one for Dalyston.
“As a not-for-profit community group, we know it’s hard to raise funds. This grant means the money saved on electricity will stay in the local community as well as saving 65 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year and into the future,” John said.
