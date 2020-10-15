THIS is picture-perfect country living set on 61.51ha (approx. 152 acres) in the serene Thorpdale district with spectacular views of distant countryside and mountains.
There’s 61.51ha of good fertile soil, strong pasture growth and a reliable spring dam. The property has a 33 megalitre water licence.
This property provides a wide variety of farming and cropping pursuits, and has been cropped for potatoes in the past, however, the owners are currently running sheep and have fenced accordingly.
The property includes a machinery shed, hayshed, shearing shed and a variety of sundry shedding plus good water troughs throughout that are all fed by a header tank.
Finally, a very comfortable brick veneer home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, open plan kitchen, lounge and living areas, heating and cooling plus an extra-large garage under the roofline.
If you’re considering a tree change with a country setting to raise the children, to farm and crop or to run livestock, then this property will give you a myriad of activities and opportunities.
