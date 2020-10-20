LEONGATHA and District Cricket Association welcomed Geoff ‘Spic’ Wyatt as a life member last week.
LDCA president John Schelling announced Geoff’s induction at the annual general meeting on Sunday, October 11.
“We would like to congratulate Geoff Wyatt on being awarded life membership for the LDCA,” Schelling said.
“With everything going on it would have been nice to present this on our awards ceremony but we finally got a chance yesterday at our AGM,” he said.
“Geoff has been enormous for the LDCA over the number of years and has put in an enormous [effort] for our junior programs and umpiring department,” Schelling said.
In recent years Geoff has been crucial in his involvement with Junior Country Week.
He has been in charge of the LDCA umpire department and they have seen umpire numbers grow.
