LOCAL cricketing legend and administrator Gary Adams has been appointed secretary of Veterans Cricket Victoria which involves players in three age groups, over 50s, 60, and 70s.
Competition takes place with statewide teams both in the summer and winter as well as interstate carnivals and overseas representative teams.
Having had a distinguished career as a player in the Leongatha and District Cricket Association, Gary served as secretary of the local association for some 13 years. He was awarded life membership of the association for his contribution.
Adams held many positions with his local cricket club, Outtrim where he is also a life member.
He continues to play for the South Gippsland Veterans Cricket Club where he is both club secretary and over 60s captain.
In recent years he has represented Victoria in the interstate carnivals. The local club trains Wednesday nights at the Outtrim Cricket ground starting at 4.30pm and new players are most welcome.
The role undertaken by Adams will be a big workload although his experience and ability to deal with people will hold him in good stead.
