POLICE are appealing for the public’s help after a driveway in Toora was set alight with accelerant last week.
Police say accelerant was poured down the concrete driveway and then ignited sometime between 11pm on Monday, October 12 and 7am on Tuesday, October 13.
The incident caused a three-metre burn mark along the driveway on Welshpool Road.
Foster police is seeking help to identify anyone who was seen carrying a five-litre red fuel container in the area.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.