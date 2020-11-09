IF there was ever a year that we needed a truly great meat pie or sausage roll to help us eat our feelings, 2020 is it.
To sate that need, and bringing together the wares of bakers from around the country, we have the 31st edition of the original Official Great Aussie Pie & Sausage Roll Competition.
There are high hopes there will be local winners, given the successes in the past of businesses in Bass Coast and South Gippsland.
One of them, Thornton’s Bakery in Leongatha, took out three silver awards in last year’s competition for three types of sausage rolls: plain, pork and fennel, and cheese and Vegemite.
And yesterday (Monday, November 9), owner Darren McInnes shipped off his entries for this year’s competition.
Down in Inverloch, Paul Woods from Paul the Pieman did the same with some delicious bites, including entering one from his son Mitchell into the apprentice section.
Paul’s been entering the awards since 1998.
The first time he got a recognition of participation. Since then, he’s scooped plenty of awards.
All agree these types of competitions are good for the industry as well as the local area. And you can see how you’re going compared to others across Australia.
“We even have people come in asking us if we’re entering this year,” Paul said as he prepped this year’s entries.
Now it’s a waiting game.
The event takes place this week, in Sydney, from November 11 to 13.
You can follow all the action on The Official Great Aussie Pie Competition’s Facebook page at facebook.com/theofficialgreataussiepiecomp.
Australia’s best pie and sausage roll could be on our doorstep
IF there was ever a year that we needed a truly great meat pie or sausage roll to help us eat our feelings, 2020 is it.