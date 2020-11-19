By Tom McNish
SOUVANNY’S Thai restaurant is now making authentic Thai frozen meals straight from the menu.
Restaurant owner Souvanny said developing the frozen meals kept her busy while things were quiet.
“In the last few months, I have been able to research the best way to hold the flavour with natural ingredients like garlic and a little vinegar,” she said.
Made by hand in Wonthaggi, Souvanny preserves her meals naturally, without any chemicals.
“Some big supermarkets import frozen meals, these are made right here,” she said.
Souvanny cooks with a modern Thai flair, using flavours like lemon grass, basil leaves, ginger, turmeric, coriander root, galangal root, chilies and imported Thai curry pastes.
She has focused on fresh flavour – the same as the menu.
“We won’t change from our menu, otherwise the flavour will change,” Souvanny said.
The frozen menu has 10 varieties with Thai Green Curry, Mossman, Beef Mossman, Pad Thai, sweet and sour vegetable along with vegetarian and vegan options.
They are available from her store at 60 McBride Avenue or from IGA supermarkets at San Remo and Tarwin Lower.