• A Grade, Division 1
WONTHAGGI Club have wrestled back control of their batting innings to post 190 against the Leongatha Imperials, who made 163.
Club were first to bat on their home turf, with openers Sam Huitema 9 and Koby Brann 24.
Imperial bowler, Lucas Anderson, delivered some precise pace to keep Club on their toes. He removed Ryan Thomas and Alex Geyer within three balls, despatching them both for ducks.
Mitch Thomas found his eye at the crease for a steady 31 runs, he then welcomed captain James Sheerin.
Sheerin held the crease, while both Jacob Thomas 2 and Mark McCall 1 were removed but when he was joined by Ryan Birkett the match took a turn for the best, with a partnership of 90 runs.
Imperials’ opener Luke Rogers was on song early, managing nine 4s and one six before he was gone for 50, to the relief of Club bowler Zane Macdermid.
Macdermid also removed Imperial’s captain Jack Ginnane.
During his second spell with the ball, Jake Thomas demolished Imperials middle order, taking four wickets. He finished with 4/32.
A team hat trick at 111 left Imperials struggling, but Lachlan Wright’s second top score of 37 ensured respectability if not victory.
OMK start strongly
OUTTRIM Moyarra Kongwak (3/107) have put their best foot forward, taking a convincing win over Korumburra, all out for 106, in Saturday’s first round.
Starting with two LBWs, OMK’s bowling attack was sharp.
Evan Allaway top scored for the home side with 38, as runs were hard to come by.
OMK’s Jacob Lamers bowled efficiently, from his eight overs he finished with four maidens and 1/10.
Into bat, OMK openers Tom Wyatt 34 and captain Daniel Mock 23 started well. OMK played conservatively and completed the required runs in 31 overs.
Ratnaike takes Nerrena to task
LEONGATHA Town had a big win on the weekend, finishing 9/204 and comfortably bowling Nerrena all out for 120.
The star of the match was opening batsman Amila Ratnaike for Town, hitting 88 runs, with six 6s and five 4s. He was caught out by Nerrena’s Luke Giliam.
The opening Nerrena pair of David Baldi and Luke Giliam were out after only five and four runs respectively, but second pair Mitchell Clark and Tim Wightman did well with 47 and 27 runs.
A see-sawing match of cricket
PHILLIP ISLAND A1 team narrowly escaped with a win on Saturday, producing 9/148 runs to defeat Inverloch who made 10/120 at the Cowes Rec Reserve.
Island captain Max Royal said it was a pretty close match.
“It was see-sawing a bit,” he said.
“We started off really well but had a bit of a collapse in our innings towards the end.
“Inverloch bowled really well at the end.”
Inverloch started its innings strongly but Phillip Island was able reel them back in over the last 15 overs, Max said.
“We ended up taking took 9 for 19 after their two opening stands,” he said.
Two clear stand outs on Phillip Island’s side were Lachlan Cleeland, who made 53 runs as the opening batsman and Charith Keerthisinghe, who took four wickets for 15 runs.
Inverloch’s opening batting pair Walter Taberner and Harry Smith had a strong start with 40 and 41 runs respectively.
