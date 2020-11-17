THE Bass Coast Shire Council has welcomed the state government’s announcement of $25 million for Bass Coast as part of the state’s biggest ever investment in public and community housing.
Bass Coast CEO Ali Wastie said affordable and emergency housing was one of council’s top advocacy priorities.
“This funding is an incredible commitment and one that council has been at the forefront of advocating for. It coincides with the $130,000 council allocated this year towards the development of our own housing strategy for Bass Coast,” Ms Wastie said.
Ms Wastie said the $25 million announcement was particularly important as Bass Coast was experiencing increased incidences of people facing homelessness or being at risk of homelessness.
“There is no available community or government-owned social housing in Bass Coast; the only option is privately-owned accommodation, which is increasingly limited,” Ms Wastie said.
“Local agencies are struggling to meet demand, leaving no room for them to undertake critical strategic and planning work so this funding announcement will be welcomed by the whole community.
“We would like to thank Jordan Crugnale MP, Minister Richard Wynne and the Victorian government for this investment to provide secure, modern and affordable homes for some of our most vulnerable residents,” Ms Wastie concluded.
This funding announcement further highlights the importance of council’s Advocacy Strategy, with the Cowes Cultural Centre, Erosion Infrastructure and Climate Change Policy and Tertiary Education Investment all benefiting from increased funding in recent months, the council said in a statement.