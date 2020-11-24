A DRIVER fled the scene of a single vehicle car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning after they smashed into the side of a building at the Phillip Island Golf Course.
Emergency services were called out to the storage building on Settlement Road at around 3.30am to find the front half of the car inside the building.
When witnesses and police arrived, the occupant/s of the car had fled.
Wonthaggi Police Station Acting Sergeant Brad Heber said the crash appeared to have been the result of speeding.
“There were 150 metres of skid marks and it looks like they clipped a roundabout,” he said.
Police are making enquiries with the registered owner of the vehicle, who is from Dandenong.
Phillip Island SES unit controller Alan O’Connor said three crew members made temporary repairs to the building once the car was towed back to Cowes Police Station.
“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.