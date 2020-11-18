DIOCESAN Administrator Rev Fr Peter Slater has announced Bishop-elect Greg Bennet will be ordained and installed as the 10th Bishop of Sale on Tuesday, December 8.
The ceremony will be held at St Mary’s Cathedral Sale at 11am.
Father Slater said the ordination and installation would respect COVID-19 restrictions.
An assessment based on the restrictions as proposed from November 23 would see St Mary’s Cathedral Sale able to hold 70 people.
“While we would have clearly liked to offer welcome and hospitality to everyone, we will be restricted to the Apostolic Nuncio, Principal Consecrator and Co-Consecrating Bishops, Bishops of the Victorian Province, the College of Consultors and clergy required for the liturgy,” Fr Slater said.
“Other liturgical ministries, COVID officers, restricted Diocesan representatives and Cathedral staff, and those required for the live streaming will form part of the 70 participants.
“The attendance of Bishop-Elect Greg’s family and friends will be few.”
Fr Slater said he hoped all those wishing to support Bishop-elect Bennet would watch the livestreaming of the ceremony via the Diocesan website at cdsale.org.au to join in the celebrations.
Bishop-elect Bennet was appointed by Pope Francis to the Bishop of Sale on June 27 following the ninth Bishop of Sale, Bishop Patrick O’Regan’s appointment to the Archdiocese of Adelaide.