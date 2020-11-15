DO you love decorating your home or business for Christmas?
Why not be part of Bass Coast’s Christmas Display Competition 2020 and decorate your home and/or business for your chance to win one of six hampers full of local goodies.
This competition aims to spread a bit of Christmas joy after what has been a challenging year.
“To support our local businesses and community, all prizes and other material needed for this competition have been sourced locally,” the council said.
Click here for the business competition.
Click here for the residential competition.
Click here for the terms and conditions.
As always, safety first. Visit the Energy Safe Victoria’s page on ‘Christmas light safety’ for tips to ensure your Christmas doesn’t end in disaster.