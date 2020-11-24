AFTER years of campaigning, the goods new from Spring Street has finally arrived with $12.8m to complete the rebuild of Korumburra Secondary College.
And, as part of the 2020-21 state budget handed down today (Tuesday, November 24), the government’s committed $32.2m to build the much-anticipated junior secondary college at San Remo. Note: The government’s budget website states $32.2m but a press release, it says, “Wonthaggi Secondary College will receive at least $25.76 million for the next stage of their San Remo campus which will accommodate 500 students on completion”.
Korumburra Secondary College principal Vaya Dauphin was still in shock when contacted by the Sentinel-Times about the announcement today.
“It is beyond exciting,” she said of the project, which involves demolition and reconstruction of the main school building at the front of the site.
“It will modernise everything. We were literally talking this morning about how some of the spaces aren’t right and how you’re stuck with what you’ve got.
“It’s going to be a bit hard to focus today.”
Ms Dauphin would like to thank Matt Row, Samantha Norrey, Kamron Whyte and Gippsland South MP Danny O’Brien.
Mr O’Brien said it was the culmination of six years of work by the entire Korumburra community.
“I’ve been privileged to be part of that campaign,” he said.
“The community signed petitions, wrote letters and lobbied the government tirelessly and this is a great outcome for Korumburra and our students.
“This is a strong signal to our young people in Korumburra and district that you are valued, you are important and your government will back you in getting a good education to set you up for the future.”