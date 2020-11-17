By Shelby Brooks
THE daughter of a Meeniyan man who passed away from a heart attack in 2017 has raised more than $38,000 for heart disease research.
Sixty-eight people signed up to participate in the ‘Doing it for Don’ team for the Heart Foundation’s ‘MyMarathon’ fundraising campaign, in memory of Don Wilson of Meeniyan.
Sarah Price, Don’s daughter, was one of the faces of the campaign, which ran from October 1 to 31.
“The initial goal was to reach $10,000 and we were hoping for about 20 people to sign up,” she said.
But they ended up with people joining the team the family didn’t even know and tripling the financial target.
“It was definitely a big month and we had heaps of support from everyone,” she said.
The fitness and fundraising challenge involved people running, jogging or walking 42.2 kilometres during October to raise funds for heart disease research.
Sarah and her mum Tarnya did most of their walks and runs along the rail trail between Leongatha and Meeniyan, while others did the kilometres in their hometowns across Victoria.
“Lots of people’s fitness goals were achieved and exceeded,” Sarah said.
A friend of Sarah’s told her the ‘Doing it for Don’ campaign encouraged her to tell her father to get a heart check.
“That’s exactly what the fundraiser is for, it’s for research but also about awareness to get checked out with our without symptoms,” she said.