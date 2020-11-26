MEENIYAN’S own MCG is having a makeover!
Only a tad late for the grand final…
Appropriately located between the lively rail trail and ‘the resting place’, Tanderra Park, Meeniyan Community Garden is a site of both energy and stillness.
An exciting revamp is underway which will see a more inviting place for children to play, accessible paths and raised beds and a central gathering point with a picnic table.
People often use the garden for picnics to rest and explore. The view is to create a more inviting and comfortable place for the community and visitors to enjoy.
The garden path will flow more organically from the rail trail and park, through to veggie gardens and a seating area, and out through a vine-covered archway. Kids will be able to ride their bikes in a circuit, a much-loved activity for the young ones.
We know that nature and social connection are vital for our health and wellbeing. These things are at the heart of the Meeniyan Community Garden, as it brings people together among broccoli, Lady Bugs and slugs.
A community garden is as good as its community. They are a group of volunteers who rely on community funding to create and maintain their space. A large proportion of their funding has come from Meeniyan Area Community Shop (MACS) volunteers donating their time and points to the Meeniyan Community Garden. The volunteers would like to thank all, and their continued support is most appreciated.
They have also had a wealth of other community support contributing to the success of their current revamp to date. They are very grateful and would like to make some personal mentions, and sincerely hope they have not missed anyone:
* Allans Contracting – discounted gravel.
* Brown Wigg – spray paint.
* Bentons Plumbing – discounted plumbing supplies.
* Dorothy Parker – topsoil donation.
* Folkert Janssen – for the generous loan of his heavy-duty drop saw for over a week.
* Gary Webster – sileage donation.
* Hanrahan Chicken Farm – poultry manure donation.
* John Hattam – repaired and organised sale of the ride-on lawnmower.
* Koonwarra Transfer Station – ongoing support.
* Leongatha Garden Supplies – discounted garden soil.
* McRae Engineering – provision of forklift service to unload cypress timber.
* Ruslin timber yard – discounted cypress timber.
* Scraping By – discounted tractor service and earthworks.
* SG Hire – donated hire of a wacker packer for a weekend.
Volunteers would also like to thank all who pass by the garden and offer their support and encouragement.
They’re planning to rebuild the bike wheel dome in December, so keep an eye on the shed blackboard for details of the workshop. All welcome and help appreciated.
They’re still happily receiving bike wheels for this project. If you have any old bikes no longer in use (preferably with aluminium wheel frames), please drop them down to the garden.
Garden gatherings: 9.30am on the second Saturday of the month – all welcome.
You can also follow the Meeniyan Community Garden on Facebook for updates.