P-plater loses licence
AN INVERLOCH woman has lost her licence after her car, with passengers inside, ended up on its side at Wilsons Promontory on Sunday, November 29. The 18-year-old from Inverloch lost control of her car at around 10.15pm at the intersection of Wilsons Promontory Road and Mt Oberon Car Park Road. Police performing duties at Tidal River responded and assisted the driver and her passengers, who suffered minor injuries. The driver was then taken to the Foster Police Station for a breath test and returned an alleged reading of 0.132 per cent. She had her probationary licence immediately suspended and will receive a summons to face the Magistrates’ Court for drink driving.
Buffalo single car collision
A MAN was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with spinal injuries on Sunday, November 29 after his vehicle lost control and hit a tree in Buffalo. The 40-year-old Inverloch man was travelling on the Fish Creek-Meeniyan Road at around 11am when he lost control of his car. He was in a serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Midnight schoolies gathering broken up at Cowes Foreshore
POLICE dispersed a gathering of between 100 and 200 people at the Cowes Foreshore around midnight, Saturday November 28, in what appeared to be a gathering of school leavers. San Remo Constable Will Hodder said two police officers were caught up in the middle of a small scuffle which was broken up fairly quickly. One Phillip Island man was charged with being drunk in a public place. Over the weekend, there were also several noise complaints of loud music. Baw Baw Local Area Commander, Inspector Alison Crombie, said on Gippsland ABC Radio there were also reports of people exposing themselves.
Swimmer rescued at Forrest Caves Beach
A 19-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was swept out by a large rip at Forrest Caves Beach on Friday, November 27. Cowes Police, Water Police and local ambulance attended the rescue at around 4pm. The man was stuck 400 metres from shore in a large rip with two metre swells rolling through, unable to return to shore. The alarm was raised when people on the beach called triple zero and, according to police, it was fortunate the Water Police were at San Remo at the time. The man was rescued by the Water Police vessel and transported to San Remo, where he was treated by paramedics. This is a reminder to look for rips, swim when safe and know your limits.
Trouble at Sealers Cove
TWO men had to swim back to shore at Sealers Cove after their boat capsized while fishing on Friday, November 27. Bass Coast Police Sergeant Bruce Kent said campers at the cove notified Water Police who sent the Coast Guard to pick the men up. Their boat has washed ashore. The men had no injuries, though a coast guard member hurt their foot but was fine.
San Remo assault
A LEONGATHA South man was allegedly assaulted at a party in San Remo over the weekend. The 19-year-old was allegedly assaulted by three men at a private residence on Genista Street at around 3.30am on Sunday, November 29. He suffered a broken nose and chipped tooth. A 19-year-old man from Mt Eliza was charged and bailed.