Nyora farm machinery theft
FARM machinery was stolen from a Nyora property between Monday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 4.
A Gator was taken from a shed on Seaview Court and an excavator was also taken, which was parked next to the shed.
Anyone who witnessed the theft, has CCTV in the area or has any information about it, is urged to contact Korumburra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Disqualified driver
A LEONGATHA man has had his car impounded after being caught driving on a disqualified licence.
The 52-year-old was stopped by police on Sunday morning in Leongatha. He will attend the Korumburra Magistrates’ Court in 2021.
Cash found in Cowes
A GOOD Samaritan handed in an amount of money in an envelope to Cowes police last week.
The envelope contained a list of things to do prior to Christmas which included a shopping list for one coleslaw, one tin of evaporated milk and four packets Tic Tacs.
If you know the owner or are the owner and can identify the amount of money found, please contact Cowes police on 5952 2037.
Cannabis warning issued in Leongatha
A MAN has been issued with a cannabis cautioning notice after allegedly being found with a small quantity of the drug on him when walking along Long Street in Leongatha on Tuesday, November 17.
The 37-year-old Leongatha man was stopped at around 3.15am and searched by police.
COVID banner stolen
A BANNER encouraging people to be tested for COVID-19 has been stolen.
The ‘Noni the Pony’ banner was hanging opposite the Fish Creek Primary School and is believed to have been stolen between Monday, November 9 and Friday, November 13.
The banner is approximately four metres by one metre and has a replacement value of $150.
Drunk driver caught in Stony Creek
A MAN has been caught allegedly travelling 15km/h over the speed limit while under the influence of alcohol in the early hours of Saturday morning, November 21.
Foster police stopped the 24-year-old man from Morwell travelling on the South Gippsland Highway at Stony Creek at 3am.
They discovered he was driving a manual car, despite his licence only allowing him to drive an automatic.
The male also allegedly provided a positive preliminary breath test and was conveyed to the Foster Police Station where he underwent an evidentiary breath test and provided a reading of 0.093.
The driver had his licence immediately suspended and will receive a summons to attend court at a later date.
Illegal fishing in Port Welshpool
THREE men from Melbourne were allegedly caught fishing without a licence at Port Welshpool at 2am on Saturday, November 11.
The men were allegedly spearfishing in a prohibited area of Corner Inlet and were in possession of undersized fish and in excess of the bag limit.
All three men will receive multiple penalty notices for the offences.
46km/h over the limit
A 27-YEAR-OLD Berwick man has been caught driving at 106km/h in a 60 zone in Koonwarra.
The man was stopped by police on the South Gippsland Highway just before 2am on Sunday, November 22.
The man was issued a penalty notice with a $702 fine. His licence will be suspended for six months.