THE alleged leaking of confidential information relating to an investigation into Cr Les Larke – who was last month cleared of any wrongdoing by the Local Government Inspectorate – has been referred to IBAC (Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission).
Bass Coast Shire Council CEO Ali Wastie this afternoon (Wednesday, November 4), via the shire’s communications department, released the following statement to the media.
“During the 2020 Bass Coast Local Government Election period, Council received a request to investigate the alleged leaking of confidential information relating to the Local Government Inspectorate’s investigation into an alleged incident involving Councillor Larke in 2018.
“The alleged leaking of confidential information is a serious matter and I have referred the complaint to IBAC for investigation.
“Council will not be in a position to make any further comment until the outcome of the referral to IBAC is known.”