MIRBOO North’s water main has undergone a major upgrade to improve reliability and security of supply.
Gippsland Water managing director Sarah Cumming said the $2.9 million project was now complete and servicing the town.
“The old main was more than 70 years old and approaching the end of its useful life,” Ms Cumming said.
“This upgrade provides greater reliability for our current Mirboo North customers and capacity to support future growth.”
Works included realigning the main away from the Strzelecki Highway.
“A large part of the old pipeline travelled under the highway, meaning that any breaks or leaks affected both road traffic and water supply to our Mirboo North customers.
“The new pipeline runs beside the highway and through open land and the golf course. [It’s] a much safer route for motorists passing through the town and for our staff when completing maintenance works.”
Ms Cumming said feedback received from the local community helped to inform both the route and construction approach.
“We wanted to minimise our impact on surrounding vegetation and community facilities,” Ms Cumming said.
“Following discussions with members of the local community, underground boring was chosen over open trenching to avoid digging up the surface and disturbing the environment.”
Ms Cumming thanked the Mirboo North community and local highway users for their patience while the works were completed.
“Reinstatement works to disturbed areas along the route will be completed as ground conditions improve with the warmer weather,” Ms Cumming concluded.