A MAN in his 20s was brought back to life after nearly drowning at Squeaky Beach yesterday (Wednesday, November 18).
The man and his two friends, also men in their 20s, found themselves in trouble while swimming at the popular beach just before 5pm.
A Good Samaritan noticed they were in distress and swam in the water to bring the first swimmer to shore.
He then returned for the second swimmer, who was unconscious having swallowed water.
An off-duty doctor performed CPR to revive the man before paramedics arrived.
The third swimmer made his own way back to shore.
Two of the men were flown by air ambulance helicopter to Monash Medical Centre, both in a stable condition, while the third man was taken to the Wonthaggi Hospital, also in a stable condition.
Eyewatch – Bass Coast Police Service Area Facebook page warned people to be safe when swimming this summer.
“This is a timely reminder for all people to engage in recreational activities including swimming that are within their abilities,” they wrote.
“If you are unsure, swim at a patrolled beach between the flags.”