DESTINATIONS along the Bass Coast, but specifically Phillip Island, have been given a huge boost ahead of the mass exodus of Schoolies revellers with a prominent promotion on the go-to website Schoolies.com.
“Choose coastal bliss to celebrate your Schoolies with a trip to the stunning Phillip Island,” it trumpets, giving the party goers plenty of accommodation options, at pretty steep prices it must be said.
“Fill your week with picturesque white sand beaches and glistening clear water…” and not forgetting some great party venues.
And with Queensland borders still closed, the traditional target of your well-heeled schoolie, the Island is very much in view.
And the schoolies.com website even offers cash-strapped parents a $150 travel voucher to help get rid of their teens for the week.
Of course, many of the young school leavers who come to the Island this week are staying in their parent’s holiday houses, or friends of friends’ holiday houses.
It’s going to be a blast!
The Bass Coast Shire Council offers a ‘Schoolies Registration’ to all school leavers staying at the Island, enabling young visitors to get discounts at local businesses and “to help make their stay safer and enjoyable”.
The shire is participating in the statewide campaign, Good Times Great Breaks, which aims to ensure School Leavers Week is a positive experience for young people, their families and the broader community.
Council is working together with Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria, local businesses and volunteer agencies to help young people have a great time and stay safe.
Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Brett Tessari, explained that every year, young people flock to coastal towns like Phillip Island to celebrate School Leavers Week.
“For many teenagers, this might be their first time away from home, so it’s important we do our bit to welcome them and ensure they have a safe and memorable experience in Bass Coast,” Cr Tessari said.
Schoolies are encouraged to plan accommodation ahead of time and register online with www.goodtimesgreatbreaks.com. Registration provides access to a range of support and ‘freebies’, such as transport, bottled water, discounted meals and information on local attractions.
“The registration also helps council, police and emergency services to adequately resource the community,” Cr Tessari said.
But some local residents have expressed concern that the shire is promoting Phillip Island to schoolies, worried there may be incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour of the kind they don’t want to see down here.
All will be revealed during Schoolies Week which started on Monday, November 23.
Schoolies.com here we come!
DESTINATIONS along the Bass Coast, but specifically Phillip Island, have been given a huge boost ahead of the mass exodus of Schoolies revellers with a prominent promotion on the go-to website Schoolies.com.