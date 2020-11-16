SES LEONGATHA Unit members spent several hours on Friday, November 13 at Wilsons Promontory assisting Ambulance Victoria to evacuate a patient from the Sealers Cove walking track.
Four crew members from Leongatha headed out to the Prom at around 2pm where they helped a woman who had a suspected fractured or broken ankle.
Together with a Parks Victoria ranger and MICA wilderness paramedic, the woman was successfully located, secured and transported to Sealers Cove beach on a VICSES mule stretcher.
She was then evacuated via HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) air ambulance to receive care.
Victoria Police search and rescue supported on standby and Coast Guard Port Welshpool assisted in transporting SES emergency service members back to a more accessible location.
Unit Controller Matt Saario said it was the third time in 12 months that they had been called to that particular walking track.
“We are sort of familiar with the first half of the track and now we’ve done the rest,” he said.
“We’re prepared for a busy season with the Promontory open to metro Melbourne and it being booked out until February.”