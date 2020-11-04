By Shelby Brooks
A LEONGATHA South woman has made close to 900 masks to hand out for free to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janine Milkins started making masks in October last year before the COVID-19 pandemic began when her eldest daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I started making masks back then to protect her when she would be vulnerable during treatment and it sort of flowed on into COVID,” Janine said.
Janine has given away her masks to the medical centre in Inverloch and the Salvation Army in Leongatha, as well as to friends, family and the wider community.
Confessing she is not a seamstress, Janine said the masks started off a little primitive before she found the perfect pattern for ultimate comfort.
“They’ve gotten better as I went along,” she said.
It was a refunded Uluru trip slated in the middle of the pandemic that funded Janine’s avid mask making.
“We had spent the money anyway so that money went on the masks instead,” she said.
“I’m not a doctor and I’m not a nurse; this was the only way I knew how to help.”