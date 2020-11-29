POLICE will prepare a report for the coroner after the death of a woman at Smiths Beach yesterday evening, (Sunday, November 29).
Emergency services were called to the beach at about 6.40pm to reports of a woman struggling in the water.
She was brought to shore by civilians and was unresponsive.
Paramedics treated the 24-year-old Melton woman but sadly she died at the scene.
According to Baw Baw Local Area Commander, Inspector Alison Crombie, the woman was at the beach with 10 members of her family and decided to join two others in the water before getting into difficulty.