TANBARK, a 400-acre mixed use property set up for cattle grazing, is located a short 12km from the wonderful rural town of Yarram.
It boasts a wonderful fertiliser history and has a central laneway which leads to large cattle yards.
The property is flat and easy to manage with a seasonal creek running through the property and running into a large dam. There is ample ground water available with two bores providing water for livestock.
The brick house is solid, with the following features:
• Double carport.
• Master bedroom with ensuite.
• Three other bedrooms.
• Study.
• Bathroom with bath, shower and adjoining toilet.
• Recently renovated kitchen, open plan with dining area.
There’s also a separate brick granny flat/bungalow with:
• One bedroom.
• One bathroom with bath, shower in laundry.
• Large living area, small kitchen.
• Large single garage.
There’s also a basic machinery shed and hayshed.
All this with a bitumen road frontage in a peaceful and attractive rural area.
Inspection by appointment. Contact Brian Rodwell on 0438 031 566 or Simon Henderson on 0428 740 750 from Phelan and Henderson and Co.
201 Manns Beach Road, Tarraville
For Sale $2m
Agent Phelan & Henderson
Brian Rodwell 0438 031 566
Simon Henderson 0428 740 750