THIS is an immaculately presented property offering both country lifestyle and genuine income returns.
The property features 40.6 hectares in a district renowned for its rich, heavy producing soil and high rainfall. Plus, this property has an added bonus of a 16mg water licence.
The property is currently used for prime beef fattening but could also be used for vegetable cropping or other agricultural pursuits.
Majestic established trees, gardens and lawns surround a quality home refurbished to the highest standards.
The house includes an incredible kitchen and a second huge living area with access to the alfresco, and an ensuite with the master.
• 40.6 hectares (100 acres).
• All cleared with established, permanent pastures. Gently undulating land that is all tractorable. Central laneway serves eight paddocks – all with good fencing.
• Rich, heavy producing soil in high rainfall district. Fresh soil with no potatoes grown for the last 45 years.
• Excellent fattening country, carrying capacity approx. 75 steers (or 40 breeding cows). Usually, 20 acres cut for hay each year.
• Ample water supplied by three dams, filled by the Narracan Creek, all permanent water, one approx. 24mg capacity, with 16mg irrigation permit. (Stocked with trout) A 3” x 4” Ajax piston pump to 7000-gallon tank reticulates to troughs and garden.
• A 12m x 7.5m x 4.2m steel hay shed (2016) plus second hay shed (6m x 9m x 3.6m).
• Cement brick ex-dairy 13m x 13m with two-phase power supply, converted to character entertainment area with bar room, spa, and stables.
• Cattle yards and loading race with steel cattle crush.
• New aviaries and poultry facilities.
• Pontoon/jetty on the dam.
• An attractive property with established trees for shade and shelter.
Home:
• Brick veneer – approx. 18.5sq living, recently completely refurbished to the highest standards.
• Four large bedrooms, master with ensuite. All bedrooms have built-in robes.
• Large loungeroom with polished hardwood floor (opening out to covered alfresco with a new fireplace), split system reverse cycle air con. Separate dining room off kitchen.
• Sitting room/study.
• Exceptional design kitchen features all new appliances and fit-out, six-burner cook top, 900mm stove and dishwasher.
• Solid fuel heater and ceiling fans.
• Large external garage 9.1m x 6.1m has cement floor and power connected.
• Two-car carport.
• Two 7000-gallon cement tanks plus poly tanks for domestic use.
• Well established extensive garden with potting shed, veggie plots and numerous fruit trees.
• Majestic established trees and tranquil garden areas including rose arbour and underground sprinklers.
A property with a beautiful aspect and located just 15 minutes from the freeway at Yarragon or Trafalgar exit. For more information, contact Max Canobie 0429 858 384 or Miranda Pike 0404 193 205 from SEJ Real Estate.
815 Allambee-Childers Rd, Childers
For Sale $1.2 million
Agent SEJ Real Estate
Max Canobie 0429 858 384
Miranda Pike 0404 193 205