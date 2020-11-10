-Mitsubishi’s newly launched 10-year warranty is an Australian-first
RETURNING to town, Wonthaggi Mitsubishi is bringing more than just a 10-year warranty.
Dealer principal Warren Stewart said he’s excited to bring the competitively priced, lifestyle range to town.
“Mitsubishi has a great range of new products, with all of their vehicles coming with Australia’s first 10-year warranty,” Warren said.
Mitsubishi starts off with passenger vehicles, the Mirage, they have small SUVs in the ASX and the Outlander.
Then they move into bigger cars, the Pajero, Pajero sport and the Triton, their number one selling vehicle and one of the most popular in Australia.
A 10-year warranty is an Australian first and Warren said it means a lot.
“It’s a big tick for a vehicle manufacturer to back their brand and reliability over a long period of time,” he said.
“And more importantly is for the peace of mind for the customer to know the factory backs their car for three years longer than any other brand in Australia.
“It’s a big win for consumers,” Warren said.
“We have two fully trained Mitsubishi technicians who have joined us; they are equipped to take care of new and the many existing Mitsubishi vehicles in this region,” Warren said.
“We’re in a fortunate position that there are a lot of Mitsubishi vehicles in this area that require servicing from factory trained technicians.
“The convenience is that now these owners can get their servicing done here in Wonthaggi by an authorised Mitsubishi dealership,” he said.
Both Leongatha and Wonthaggi dealerships offer the same service and authorised repairs.
The Wonthaggi Mitsubishi dealership is employing four new local staff to join the business.
“We’re excited a brand such as Mitsubishi is coming to town and we as a dealership are very supportive of our local community.”
Around the Bass Coast region, Warren and the dealership team are well connected to local sporting clubs, community groups, etc, as they play a crucial role in the community.
“Seeing local sporting clubs succeed is great for the whole community. We strive to support local clubs and we benefit also when their members can support us too,” Warren said.
“Right now, there really hasn’t been a more important time to support local businesses, we support local businesses as often as possible.
“We have a family and friends referral program which offers $100 gift voucher referrals to any club members who refer members who purchase vehicles with us.”
Servicing is great value as well – Mitsubishi offers great value cap priced servicing on all of their models.
The Wonthaggi dealership continues to honour Holden customers, recently finalising a five-year Service Agreement with Holden to look after all service and warranty requirements for all Holden customers.
Visit the Wonthaggi Mitsubishi team today at 342 Bass Highway, Wonthaggi. LMCT 8179