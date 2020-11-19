THIS unique property was established in 1990 and was purchased by the current owners in 1995.
In 1997, ‘Oasis’ was established as a cattle embryo collection centre and in 2009 was approved by AQIS (Australian Quarantine Inspection Service) as an export accredited embryo collection facility.
‘Oasis’ is situated on approximately 16.43 acres of prime South Gippsland blue gum country and has undulating pastures with scenic views of the township of Wonthaggi and Bass Strait.
The property consists of 16 individually double fenced paddocks of varying sizes lined with trees, with feed pads and troughs in each paddock. Two dams provide year-round water supply with a centralised pressure pump system servicing each paddock.
The homestead at ‘Oasis’ boasts four bedrooms (or three bedrooms and a large office), two bathrooms, a large living, dining and kitchen area, modern kitchen, large walk-in pantry, electric and gas cooking appliances, wood fire heating, reverse cycle air conditioning, undercover spa, entertaining deck with ocean views, vegetable garden, fernery, berry bushes and an established 16-tree orchard.
There’s an operations shed with separate laboratory and wet area, undercover concrete yards with dual truck and trailer loading ramps, a triple bay machinery shed, garden shed, wood storage area and a double garage.
Appreciate the serenity of country life with the added benefit of beautiful native birds and surreal sunrises and sunsets. Enjoy the evening lights of Wonthaggi as cruise ships pass by on the horizon.
Wagyu beef cattle were introduced to the property in 1999. The highly prized Wagyu beef is much sought after by high-end restaurants and the property was renowned for producing Australia’s highest-priced grass-fed meat per kg in 2015.
Oasis is ideally suited to veterinary and horse catering requirements or simply a tree/sea lifestyle change.
Additional features of the property include:
• Over 7000 trees planted on the property which led to the property being named ‘Oasis’.
• A triple electric hot wire fence system insulated through porcelain insulators on treated posts provides excellent protection for stock.
• With an average of 1000ml of rain annually, the main dam has an electric pump and provides water under pressure to all paddocks, operations shed, yards and house.
• A 15,000-litre tank is located at the operations shed for fresh water supply and four large tanks are located at the house for consumption, washing and laundry.
• Substantial floodlighting is in place on the farm, lighting up the paddocks, yards, work areas and sheds.
• A 5kw solar power system and solar hot water system (with electric backup) for the house, whilst a separate 2kw solar system supplies the operations shed.
• Surveillance security and an alarm system installed at the property.
• A four-tonne grain silo adjacent to the operations shed.
• 1200L diesel bowser is on site for farm fuel storage.
This property is situated only 13kms (10mins) from the ever expanding and bustling township of Wonthaggi, 20kms (15mins) from the seaside resort of Inverloch, 30kms (25mins) to Phillip island, 75kms (60mins) from Melbourne SE suburbs and 1¾ hour to Melbourne airport.
For further information, a price guide or to arrange a private inspection, call Matt Redmond of Nutrien Harcourts, Leongatha on 0418 357 341.
