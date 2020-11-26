THE Victorian Open Series is set to relaunch this Sunday, November 29 at Jan Juc on the Surf Coast to begin the race for a coveted spot in the Rip Curl Pro Trials.
With the COVID-19 lockdowns forcing the early end to last year’s series, the series will begin on the Surf Coast before heading to the Mornington Peninsula in January and finishing the series on Phillip Island in February.
The series will crown open state champions who will then be awarded a spot in the Rip Curl Pro Trials for a shot at the single spot in the main draw of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.
Surfers that are set to compete this weekend include former Rip Curl Pro Trials winners Joe van Dijk (Phillip Island) and Harry Mann (Torquay), along with up and coming juniors Sage Goldsbury (Phillip Island), Mia Huppatz (Jan Juc), Xavier Huxtable (Jan Juc), Lucy Naylor (Pt Lonsdale) and more.
“The Victorian Open Series is the key pathway event into the Rip Curl Pro for Victorians,” Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson said.
“The cream of Victorian surfing is showcased across three incredible location but it also provides our junior surfers a chance to go up against seasoned veterans and learn from them.
“Good luck to all competitors this weekend and throughout the series.”
Competition is set to begin at 7.30am on Sunday at Jan Juc.
The event will be held under strict COVID-19 restrictions including no non-essential spectators and requesting competitors leave the competition site once they have finished their heat.
COVID19 Risk Management Key Points
- Competitors are to arrive for their heat 20mins before it begins and leave the contest zone no more than 40mins after their heat.
- All non-essential spectators are not permitted in the contest zone (boardwalk area).
- Rash vests will be washed after every heat.
- Competitors and essential spectators (eg. parent or guardian) must check in via a QR code.
The full COVID-19 Risk Management plan can be found at surfingvic.com.
Live scores and results can be found at surfingvic.com/live.
Victorian Open Series 2020/21
Round 1 – Surf Coast – November 29, 2020
Round 2 – Mornington Peninsula – January 16, 2021
Round 3 – Phillip Island – February 27, 2021
The Victorian Open Series is presented by Surfing Victoria and supported by Rocktape Australia, Kieser Australia, Coastalwatch, City to Surf Mobile Café, Cancer Council Sunscreen and Ramada Resort Phillip Island.