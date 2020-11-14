FROM the rolling green hills of South Gippsland to Bass Coast’s beautiful beaches, Melburnians have turned out in droves for the first weekend out of lockdown as Victoria recorded its 15th consecutive day of no new COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday night (November 8) at 11.59pm, the 25km radius was scrapped for those in metropolitan Melbourne and the ‘ring of steel’ was abolished.
And our metropolitan Melbourne neighbours couldn’t be happier.
In Inverloch, Paul the Pieman bakery had a line almost out the door for most of the morning.
In Korumburra, a bit of light drizzle didn’t discourage a steady stream of visitors at the Coal Creek Farmers’ Market.
Loch was bustling. There were similar scenes in Nyora and other country towns.
Many people stopped in at local cafes and pubs before heading to their second properties which they haven’t been to in months.
And all this is good news for our local businesses who have had it tough for the last few months.
So, welcome back!!