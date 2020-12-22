FARM World will receive a $70,000 funding boost to help ensure they can bounce back next year thanks to the federal government’s Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program.
Monash MP Russell Broadbent said the funding would help ease cash-flow pressures.
“The [federal] government is keen to ensure show societies and field day organisers are in the best shape possible to continue in 2021,” Mr Broadbent said.
“These events bring our families and farmers together, build community spirit and help bridge the divide between country and city.
“Field days like Farm World are uniquely Australian and provide huge economic spin-offs for local communities as well as opportunities for the businesses and services who exhibit.
“They also help to maintain our farmers’ competitive edge by providing an outlet for new ideas, new technologies and new ways of working to be shared.”
Lardner Park CEO Craig Debnam said: “This funding will help our organisation continue on to next year’s Farm World where we can once again showcase our region, our producers and our agricultural industry.
“Next year is looking so much brighter and I know this support will be fantastic boost for our local businesses, employees, families and school kids.
“Even if it’s to help cover costs such as rates, insurance and telecommunications, this support will go a long way towards ensuring next year we can bounce back bigger and better,” Mr Debnam said.