IT’S been a crazy year.
Many of us have been separated from our families for months on end due to the Melbourne lockdown.
While others have been waiting for loved ones to return from interstate and overseas.
Maybe you’re still waiting for family members to get the golden ticket to escape from the USA or Europe where numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths is spiking again, as winter settles in.
It’s going to make this year’s family Christmas all the more precious to those who will be able to get together, under the new COVID-safe rules, but there may be other locals who are concerned about loved ones overseas, or are anxious about others trying to get home.
