NIPPERS have commenced at the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club and it isn’t too late to get your child involved.
Starting Monday, December 28, there are 14 Nippers sessions, finishing Saturday, January 16.
Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club president Dean Mann said he was excited to run the program following a challenging year.
“Our Nippers’ program includes developing surf awareness and surf education,” he said.
“If you have a child between five and 13 that loves the beach and you’d like them to learn some skills in the surf, then Cape Paterson Nippers offers a great program,” Mann said.
Starting from 9.30am, Nippers learn skills on the beach and in the water whilst having fun.
“Following the surf education program, Nippers will have a good awareness of beach hazards such as waves and rips and also have a basic knowledge of first aid skills,” Mann said.
For more information, contact Nippers coordinator Charlie on 0427 027 527.